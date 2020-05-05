Woman arrested following reports of stabbing

A woman has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a South Wales village.

Police and emergency services attended Tylacelyn Road, Pen Y Graig, Rhondda Valley, and the public were advised to avoid the area.

South Wales Police said there had been reports of a “serious incident at the location”, adding: “One woman has been arrested and is in police custody. Police and paramedics are currently at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.”

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “I’ve been informed of the horrific events in Penygraig and will keep people updated as soon as I have further news.”

Local businesses were told to lock their doors as police and ambulances arrived at the scene but were given no “concrete” information.

“All we know is there’s been an incident. They’ve closed off the road and we’ve had police and ambulances. They’re doing what police do,” said one shopkeeper who works on the high street.

“I think they have air ambulance too. I heard the helicopter arrive. I think it landed on the rugby field.

“They’ve closed down Pen Y Graig. All the shops are closed on the high street.