Woman, 28, arrested after two men die at house

Tavistock Gardens, Ilford
By The Newsroom
10:20am, Sun 10 Jan 2021
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after two men died at a house in east London, police said.

The men were found seriously injured at the property in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford on Sunday morning and died at the scene, said the Metropolitan Police

The woman, who had non life-threatening injuries, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

A Taser was deployed during her arrest, the force said.

Officers were called to the property shortly before 4.30am to a reported disturbance.

Police, medics and ambulance staff attended but, despite their attentions, the men died at the scene.

Homicide detectives in Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and a crime scene is in place.

The men’s next of kin have not yet been informed.

