Budget airline Wizz Air has announced plans to resume flights from London's Luton Airport despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From May 1, flights will go to selected airports in Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Portugal, Spain and Israel.

Cabin crew will be required to wear masks and gloves and will give passengers sanitising wipes.

And social distancing measures are set to be introduced during boarding, with the aircraft being disinfected overnight.

The Hungarian-owned airline said: "As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport."

Wizz Air UK's managing director Owain Jones added: “As we restart selected Luton flights to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel, our primary concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew.”

Passengers are also told to make contactless payments where possible when buying items on-board.

According to the Foreign Office, Spain, Serbia and Slovakia will accept only their own citizens or those travelling for essential reasons.

Romania have told all travellers from the UK to quarantine for 14 days, while Hungary and Portugal will force all arriving passengers to go through medical checks.

And people arriving in Hungary who are showing symptoms will be quarantined for 14 days.

Wizz Air destinations: