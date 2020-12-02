William praises conservationists during awards ceremony

The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to Africa’s leading wildlife protectors during the annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

William said he hoped the “wonderful talent” recognised by the honours would inspire the next generation, during the virtual pre-recorded ceremony which will be broadcast on Thursday.

The honours recognise the work of those trying to safeguard some of Africa’s most iconic animals and habitats. They are presented by Tusk, a conservation organisation working in Africa, which the duke supports as patron.

William has praised the nominees and winners of this year's Tusk Conservation Awards. Toby Melville/PA Wire (PA Archive)

During the ceremony, William told the award nominees and winners: “A lot of these people go under the radar. I hope that the Tusk Awards highlight and showcase their wonderful talent and hard work across the globe.

“I hope their stories go far and wide, that people feel inspired and young people look to these role models and say: ‘I can do the same. I want to be involved and I care as much as they do too.’”

William chatted to the nominees of the Tusk Award, a prize awarded to an individual who is judged to be an emerging leader in conservation.

He praised finalists George Owoyesigire from Uganda, Ian Stevenson of Zambia and John Kamanga from Kenya, and congratulated them on their dedication and exceptional contribution to African wildlife protection.

The duke also spoke with the winners of the Wildlife Ranger and Prince William Awards, who will be announced on Thursday.

The nominees and winners discussed their crucial work on the frontline of the battle to save some of the world’s most iconic species and the vital role that communities have to play in the success of conservation efforts.

They also discussed the impact of the global pandemic on conservation work across Africa.