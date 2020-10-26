William, Kate and the children get baking for Poppy Appeal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have been busy baking cupcakes for the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) annual Poppy Appeal.

William, Kate and their young helpers – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – rustled up the sweet treats which were delivered over the weekend to the RBL’s care home in Norfolk.

The cupcakes were covered with frosting decorated with tiny red poppies.

William and Kate took part in the RBL’s 11/11 Challenge, where supporters are encouraged to fundraise by taking on a variety of activities from baking 11 cupcakes to knitting 11 poppies for friends.

The duke and duchess were given a baking masterclass by Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain when they appeared on the veteran cook’s Christmas special last year.

And during the lockdown, the Cambridges and their children made pasta meals and delivered them to elderly residents living on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The RBL’s annual Poppy Appeal runs until Armistice Day on November 11 and donations are used to provide life-long support for serving and ex-serving members of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants through hardships, injuries and bereavements.

Claire Rowcliffe, the RBL’s director of fundraising, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family for their support for the Poppy Appeal.

“Every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community and this year that support is more vital than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic has left some people in the Armed Forces community in dire need of our help.

“Whilst people may have to do something different to support the Poppy Appeal this year, every poppy counts so we’re asking people to support us in any way they can.”