The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have launched a new mental health initiative to help NHS workers during and after the pandemic.

The royal couple have teamed up with leading charities for the project titled 'Our Frontline'.

In a statement, William said: "Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every day, they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families.

"That takes a real toll and as I've seen for myself through my work with the air ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they face will only be greater.

"Catherine and I, together with the Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline.

“This work will be our top priority for the months ahead."

Work on the initiative will begin immediately with William chairing a call with charities, emergency services and organisations on Wednesday morning.

On the call will be officials from NHS England and NHS Improvement, Faculty of Pre Hospital Care - Royal College of Surgeons, Mind, Lifelines Scotland, Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, National Police Chiefs' Council, the Fire Fighters Charity, Police Care UK and the Ambulance Staff Charity.

Prince William and Kate, alongside Prince Harry, were heavily involved in Mind's mental health campaign Heads Up a few years ago.