Wild horse once declared extinct in the wild born at closed Whipsnade Zoo

An endangered wild horse has been born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire as the centre is closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Zookeepers have shared the first images of the newborn Przewalski’s foal, a species once declared extinct in the wild.

The female foal, who will be named by zookeepers in the horse’s native habitat of Mongolia, was born to mother Charlotte and father Nikki on April 13.

Endangered Przewalski Foal at Whipsnade Zoo (c)ZSL (4)

Mark Holden, team leader at the zoo, said: “The birth of a Przewalski’s foal is a real cause for celebration – they’re considered to be the last remaining truly wild horse in the world, and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is proud to be part of their conservation success story.

“This is the first female we’ve had born in a little while at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, as the last three foals were boys, so we’re hoping to ask our ZSL colleagues in Mongolia to help us choose a name.