Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will see its first million-pound winner tonight for the first time in 14 years.

The ITV show’s bosses teased that this series would see a contestant become a millionaire and with tonight’s episode the last in the series, viewers will be on the edge of their seats to see who scoops the jackpot.

The show’s host Jeremy Clarkson has said it was ‘emotional’ to watch.

“I’m thrilled and delighted we've found someone who seems to know just about everything. I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too.

“I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.”

This will be the hit programme’s sixth winner but who has won previously?

Judith Keppel

Keppel went on to be an Egghead - (Copyright PA)

In 2000 Judith Keppel became the show’s first winner and to this day remains the only woman to have hit the jackpot.

The former garden designer wanted to be on the show so much that she spent £100 on phone bills to secure her place and it paid off!

Following her success she was asked to be on Eggheads, a BBC Two show where quiz champions challenge the public.

David Edwards

Edwards with his wife Vivien after winning the jackpot - (Copyright PA)

In April 2001 physics teacher David Edwards became the second person to win a million pounds.

His million pound question was: ‘If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow?’ The options were Trees, Flowers, Vegetables and Grain, with the correct answer being trees.

Robert Brydges

Brydges with his wife and children after securing the million - (Copyright PA)

In September 2001 Robert Brydges secured the jackpot to become the show’s third winner.

He was an Oxford-educated banker.

Pat Gibson

Gibson with former host Chris Tarrant - (Copyright PA)

There was a break of three years until Pat Gibson added his name to the list of winners in 2004. He is the only winner to have secured the jackpot with two lifelines remaining.

In 2018 Gibson was named the world No1 quizzer and after his success, he joined Keppel on Eggheads.

Ingram Wilcox

Wilcox was the last winner on the show in 2006 - (Copyright Twitter: Ted Littledale)

The last winner in the show’s history is Ingram Wilcox who won back in 2006.

He previously featured on Mastermind and Countdown.

Cheating scandal

Ingram won the jackpot but then was found guilty of cheating - (Copyright PA)

One winner not named in the list is Charles Ingram and that’s because he, his wife Diana and Tecwen Whittock were found to have cheated in the infamous ‘coughing scandal’.

In 2001 it seemed Ingram had won but the production company behind the show, Celador, withheld the winnings after they became suspicious of foul play.

It transpired his wife and Whittock, who were in the audience, had coughed when the correct answers were read oout by host Chris Tarrant. Ingram had favoured incorrect answers on both the £500,000 and million pound questions until the coughs saw him change his mind and land on the correct answers.

Charles Ingram received an 18-month sentence suspended for two years. Whittock was also given a custodial sentence of 12 months which was suspended for two years. Charles and Diana were also each fined £15,000 and ordered to pay £10,000 costs.