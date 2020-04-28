The global fight against the coronavirus is far from over, according to World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom.

Many countries have begun to see downward trends in the number of new cases and deaths, while nations such as Germany, Italy and France have set out plans to re-open society following their respective lockdowns.

But WHO has warned all countries that the battle with COVID-19 has by no means finished.

Adhanom said: "The pandemic is far from over. I repeat. The pandemic is far from over.

"As lockdowns in Europe ease, with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases and trace every contact to ensure these declining trends continue.

"WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some asian countries.

“National unity is the foundation for global solidarity. Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity. That's what we will say every single day. This virus will not be defeated if we are not united.”

