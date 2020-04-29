Who are Boris Johnson’s children?
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their first child together.
Here’s a look at the PM’s children.
– Baby boy
Ms Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy” on Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for the couple announced. Further details, including the baby’s name, have yet to be revealed.
– Daughter
The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that Mr Johnson had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.
– Theodore Apollo Johnson
Born in 1999, Theodore is Mr Johnson and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler’s youngest child.
– Cassia Peaches Johnson
Cassia, thought to have followed in her father’s footsteps to be a writer, is the youngest daughter of Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler. She was born in 1997.
– Milo Arthur Johnson
Born in 1995, Milo was Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler’s first son. He was educated at Westminster School and is said to be a keen sportsman.
– Lara Lettice Johnson
Lara was the first child born to Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler, in 1993. She is thought to have been educated at the University of St Andrews.