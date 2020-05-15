White House coronavirus tests could be 'missing 50 per cent of positive cases'
2:20am, Fri 15 May 2020
The White House is caught up in a controversial Covid-19 test that is producing an alarming number of false results.
New research has raised doubts about the reliability of tests from Abbott Laboratories which,in some cases, have produced a surprisingly high rate of false ‘negatives’.
An NYU study has found that in some instances positive cases go undetected 50 per cent of the time a test is carried out.
It calls into question the validity of negative results, including those tested at The White House.
Abbott have denied the findings.
The US has been the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1.4 million cases and 86,912 deaths as of Friday, May 15.