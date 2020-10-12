Which local authorities have been categorised as ‘high’ and ‘very high’ risk?

Coronavirus
Coronavirus - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
17:58pm, Mon 12 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Boris Johnson has announced a three-tier approach to coronavirus restrictions with all of England put into medium, high and very high risk categories.

The Prime Minister set out the simplified and standardised system in a bid to stem the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the areas under each level of the new alert system.

Very high:

Liverpool City Region– Liverpool– Knowsley– Wirral– St Helens– Sefton– Halton

High:

Cheshire– Cheshire West and Chester– Cheshire East

Greater Manchester– Manchester– Bolton– Bury– Stockport– Tameside– Trafford– Wigan– Salford– Rochdale– Oldham

Warrington– Warrington

Derbyshire– High Peak – the wards of: Tintwistle, Padfield, Dinting, St John’s, Old Glossop, Whitfield, Simmondley, Gamesley, Howard Town, Hadfield South and Hadfield North

Lancashire– Lancashire– Blackpool– Preston– Blackburn with Darwen– Burnley

West Yorkshire– Leeds– Bradford– Kirklees– Calderdale– Wakefield

South Yorkshire– Barnsley– Rotherham– Doncaster– Sheffield

North East– Newcastle– South Tyneside– North Tyneside– Gateshead– Sunderland– Durham– Northumberland

Tees Valley– Middlesbrough– Redcar and Cleveland– Stockton-on-Tees– Darlington– Hartlepool

West Midlands– Birmingham– Sandwell– Solihull– Wolverhampton– Walsall

Leicester– Leicester– Oadby and Wigston

Nottingham– Nottinghamshire– Nottingham City

Medium:

All other areas in England.

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Coronavirus

PA