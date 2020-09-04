Which coronavirus restrictions have been eased or kept, and where?

Local lockdown restrictions are to be lifted in large parts of England following a reduction in coronavirus infection rates, the Government has confirmed.

On Friday Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a range of changes to restrictions and confirmed which ones will remain in place:

– Which restrictions have been lifted?

– Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas can reopen on Tuesday in Lancashire, West Yorkshire and in Greater Manchester apart from Bolton.

– Socially distanced indoor performances will also be able to resume in these areas, along with remaining restrictions on certain close contact services.

– Indoor swimming pools, including water parks, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor gyms and sports courts and facilities will be able to reopen from Tuesday in Leicester, and the remaining parts of Blackburn with Darwen and remaining parts of Bradford.

– Which restrictions will remain in place?

– In Oldham, residents will still be advised to avoid mixing with anyone from another household anywhere.

– In Bolton, casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas (including soft play areas), will remain closed. Socially distanced indoor performances will remain banned, and restrictions on certain close contact services will remain.

– A ban on two households mixing indoors will continue in City of Manchester, Salford, Rochdale, Trafford, Oldham, Bury, Bolton, and Tameside.

– A ban on two households mixing indoors will continue in Preston, Pendle and parts of Blackburn.

Weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases in England - (Copyright PA Graphics)

– In parts of Blackburn and parts of Pendle residents will continue to be advised to avoid mixing with anyone from another household anywhere.

– Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres, and indoor play areas (including soft play areas), will remain banned in Leicester.

– Socially distanced indoor performances will remain banned, and restrictions on certain close contact services will remain.

– In urban areas of Bradford, the ban on indoor household gatherings will remain in place.

– In Kirklees, the ban on indoor household gatherings will continue in Dewsbury and Batley.

– The ban will also continue in parts of Calderdale.

– What has happened with the Government’s watchlist?

– Based on the latest data, Newark and Sherwood, Slough and Wakefield will be removed as areas to watch.

– Leeds, South Tyneside, Corby, Middlesbrough and Kettering have been added to the watchlist as areas of concern.

– Norfolk, Rossendale and Northampton will be added as “areas of enhanced support”, meaning the Government will work with local authorities to provide additional resources, such as testing or contact tracing.