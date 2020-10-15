Which areas are now under stricter coronavirus restrictions?
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that millions of people across England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.
Here is a list of the boroughs being moved into Tier 2 restrictions – with a ban on households mixing indoors, including pubs and restaurants.
Cumbria:– Barrow-in-Furness
Derbyshire:– Chesterfield– Erewash– North East Derbyshire
Essex:– Basildon– Braintree– Brentwood– Castle Point– Chelmsford– Colchester– Epping Forest– Harlow– Maldon– Rochford– Tendring– Uttlesford
London:– City of London– Barking and Dagenham– Barnet– Bexley– Brent– Bromley– Camden– Croydon– Ealing– Enfield– Greenwich– Hackney– Hammersmith and Fulham– Haringey– Harrow– Havering– Hillingdon– Hounslow– Islington– Kensington and Chelsea– Kingston upon Thames– Lambeth– Lewisham– Merton– Newham– Redbridge– Richmond upon Thames– Southwark– Sutton– Tower Hamlets– Waltham Forest– Wandsworth– Westminster
Surrey:– Elmbridge
North Yorkshire:– York