Which areas are now under stricter coronavirus restrictions?

A woman wearing a protective face mask is reflected on the surface of a sculpture in Covent Garden, London
A woman wearing a protective face mask is reflected on the surface of a sculpture in Covent Garden, London - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:14pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that millions of people across England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.

Here is a list of the boroughs being moved into Tier 2 restrictions – with a ban on households mixing indoors, including pubs and restaurants.

Covid-19 restrictions in England - (Copyright PA Graphics)

Cumbria:– Barrow-in-Furness

Derbyshire:– Chesterfield– Erewash– North East Derbyshire

Essex:– Basildon– Braintree– Brentwood– Castle Point– Chelmsford– Colchester– Epping Forest– Harlow– Maldon– Rochford– Tendring– Uttlesford

Covid-19 alert system in England - (Copyright PA Graphics)

London:– City of London– Barking and Dagenham– Barnet– Bexley– Brent– Bromley– Camden– Croydon– Ealing– Enfield– Greenwich– Hackney– Hammersmith and Fulham– Haringey– Harrow– Havering– Hillingdon– Hounslow– Islington– Kensington and Chelsea– Kingston upon Thames– Lambeth– Lewisham– Merton– Newham– Redbridge– Richmond upon Thames– Southwark– Sutton– Tower Hamlets– Waltham Forest– Wandsworth– Westminster

Surrey:– Elmbridge

North Yorkshire:– York

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Politics

Coronavirus

PA