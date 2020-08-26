Where George, Meghan and Archie rank among popular baby names

George remained the most popular name associated with the royal family for babies born in 2019, new official figures show.

The name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest son and third in line to the throne was the second most popular boys’ name in England and Wales 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Prince Louis second birthday - (Copyright PA Wire)

George has been in the top 10 most popular boys’ names since 2013 and has been in the top 100 since annual records began in 1996.

Prince George was born in 2013 and since then the name has climbed the rankings, going from 10th that year to second in 2018 and staying there the year after.

Harry, the name of George’s uncle, the Duke of Sussex, was the fifth most popular boys’ name last year, with 3,823 babies given that name, down from third place in 2018 and second place the year before.

The name of Harry’s son, Archie, was 19th on the boys’ list, but the third most popular with mothers under 25.

However, it was less popular with older mothers, ranking 26th on the list for those aged 30 to 34 and 43rd for those over 35.

SOCIAL Names - (Copyright PA Graphics)

Charlotte, a mainstay of the top 100 since the 1970s and the name of William and Kate’s middle child, was the 18th most popular girls’ name in England and Wales in 2019, down from 12th the previous year.

The Duchess of Sussex’s name, Meghan, dropped to 641st place in 2019, having risen to 431st place the previous year.