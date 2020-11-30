Where in England are Covid-19 case rates still rising?

Just 18 local areas in England are currently recording a rise in Covid-19 case rates.

Everywhere else – 297 out of 315 areas across the nation – is recording a fall.

Of those 18 areas where rates are increasing, eight will be placed in Tier 3 of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions from December 2: Ashford, Dover, Folkestone & Hythe, Maidstone, Medway and Tonbridge & Malling in Kent, plus Boston in Lincolnshire and South Ribble in Lancashire.

The other 10 areas where the rate is increasing will be going into Tier 2.

Here is a region-by-region guide to all the latest figures, including the areas recording the biggest week-on-week falls in case rates, and how each region is being split between Tiers 1, 2 and 3.

In all instances, the rates are for the week ending November 25 and have been calculated by the PA news agency using data published by Public Health England.

– North-east England

This is the only region in England to be entirely in Tier 3.

Rates are dropping in all local areas.

The biggest week-on-week fall is for Hartlepool, down sharply from 523.2 cases per 100,000 people to 265.8.

This is also the area with the highest rate in the region.

Northumberland has the lowest rate: 188.9.

– North-west England

Most of the North West has been put in Tier 3, with some notable exceptions: the six local authorities within the Liverpool City Region; Warrington; Cheshire East; Cheshire West & Chester; and the county of Cumbria. All of these are in Tier 2.

There is just one local area in the region currently recording a rise in rates, however. This is South Ribble, where the rate is up very slightly from 224.8 to 232.9.

Hyndburn is the area that has seen the biggest week-on-week fall, from 491.1 to 270.2.

Of those areas going into Tier 3, Pendle currently has the highest rate (306.1), while Halton has the highest rate for areas going into Tier 2 (151.5).

Eden in Cumbria has the lowest rate for any area in the region (63.8).

– Yorkshire & the Humber

Almost the whole of this region is going into Tier 3, save for the city of York and the county of North Yorkshire, which will be in Tier 2.

Rates are falling right across the region, however.

In Hull, which will be in Tier 3, the rate has dropped sharply from 616.3 to 327.2 – the biggest week-on-week fall in the region.

Hull also has the highest rate across Yorkshire & the Humber.

York has the lowest: 99.2.

– West Midlands

Every area in the West Midlands is currently recording a fall in rates.

The biggest week-on-week drop is in Lichfield in Staffordshire, where the rate is down from 370.4 to 194.7.

Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire will be going into Tier 2; the rest of the West Midlands will be in Tier 3.

The highest rate in the region is currently for Stoke-on-Trent (363.9), which will be going into Tier 3.

Telford & Wrekin has the highest rate among those areas destined for Tier 2 (211.3).

Malvern Hills has the lowest rate in the whole region (75.0).

– East Midlands

Rates are falling in every local area in the East Midlands except one: Boston in Lincolnshire, where the rate has risen from 428.9 to 515.9.

The biggest week-on-week drop in the region is in Blaby in Leicestershire, down from 423.5 to 236.4.

All of the East Midlands will be placed in Tier 3 from December 2, except for the county of Rutland and all local authority areas in Northamptonshire.

Boston currently has the highest rate in the region, while Rutland has the lowest (70.1, down from 122.7).

– Eastern England

The whole of Eastern England is going into Tier 2.

Five of the 18 areas of England currently recording a rise in rates are in this region: Basildon, Harlow, Ipswich, North Norfolk and Peterborough.

Harlow has recorded the biggest jump, up from 171.1 to 224.0.

The other 40 areas are all recording a drop in rates, with Cambridge seeing the biggest week-on-week fall, down from 181.9 to 76.1.

Basildon has the highest rate (284.2) while West Suffolk has the lowest (35.7).

– London

London is another region that will be entirely in Tier 2 from December 2.

Rates are down in every local authority within the capital except one: Waltham Forest, where they have risen very slightly from 208.7 to 210.8.

Havering has recorded the biggest week-on-week fall, down from 386.8 to 284.7.

The highest rate is in Redbridge (291.6) and the lowest is in Richmond-upon-Thames (85.9).

– South-east England

Eight of the 67 areas in this region are recording a rise.

Six of these will be placed in Tier 3 from December 2: Ashford, Dover, Folkestone & Hythe, Maidstone, Medway and Tonbridge & Malling.

The other two – Surrey Heath and Woking – will be in Tier 2.

Medway has seen the biggest jump in rates of any area in the region, up from 383.0 to 477.8.

Surrey Heath has seen the smallest jump: a tiny rise from 138.9 to 140.0.

Overall, 14 areas in the South East are going into Tier 3, comprising the county of Kent plus Slough in Berkshire.

Everywhere else will be in Tier 2, except the Isle of Wight which is being placed in Tier 1.

South-east England is notable for containing both the highest and the lowest rates in the whole of England.

Swale in Kent has the highest: 557.0, down from 644.3.

Worthing in West Sussex has the lowest: 30.7, down from 81.4.

– South-west England

Just two local authority areas in south-west England have recorded a rise in the latest figures, but both are very small increases: Mendip, up from 109.9 to 116.8, and Torridge, up from 90.8 to 92.3.

Both of these areas will be in Tier 2.

Everywhere else in the region is currently recording a drop in rates.

The south-west includes the only other area in England, along with the Isle of Wight, that is being placed in Tier 1: Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly.

There, the rate currently stands at 40.2, down from 67.3.

Three areas in the South West are going into Tier 3: Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

All other areas, excluding these three and Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly, are going into Tier 2.

Bristol currently has the highest rate in the region (208.5) while Cotswold has the lowest (36.7).