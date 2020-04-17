What you can and can't do when leaving your house...
As the lockdown continues police chiefs have drawn up an easy-to-follow guide of when and why UK residents should be leaving their homes.
And with over 3,200 fines issued in England between March 27 and April 13, The National Police Chiefs' Council's advice could be worth following..
SHOPPING
You can: Buy several days' worth of food, including luxury items and alcohol
Buy limited amounts of a staple items or necessities such as milk and eggs
Collect extra basic food items for a friend or someone in isolation
Buy necessary tools and supplies for vital DIY repairs
You can't: Visit shops just for unnecessary items such as tins of paint
EXERCISE
You can: Go for a run, cycle, walk etc. or attend an allotment
Drive to the countryside to walk (where walking time far outweighs driving time)
Stop to rest or to eat while exercising
You can't: Drive long distances for a short walk
Walk a short way to a bench and remain there for a prolonged period of time
WORK AND TRAVEL
You can: Travel to work if you are a key worker or other essential worker and not able to work from home
As select non-key workers and non-essential workers travel to work if unable to do so from home
Travel to deliver necessities to vulnerable people
You can't: Work in a public place, e.g. a park, if you can work from home
Offer cash-in-hand work by knocking on doors
OTHER
You can: Visit and support a vulnerable person
Move to a a friend's house following an argument
Take your pet to the vet if they require essential treatment
You can't: Visit friends for social reasons, e.g. dinner, drinks
Re-order prescriptions from the vet in person if it could be done over the phone