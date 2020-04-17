As the lockdown continues police chiefs have drawn up an easy-to-follow guide of when and why UK residents should be leaving their homes.

And with over 3,200 fines issued in England between March 27 and April 13, The National Police Chiefs' Council's advice could be worth following..

The warm weather is thought to be tempting people to flout the rules (PA Images)

SHOPPING

You can: Buy several days' worth of food, including luxury items and alcohol

Buy limited amounts of a staple items or necessities such as milk and eggs

Collect extra basic food items for a friend or someone in isolation

Buy necessary tools and supplies for vital DIY repairs

Related videos

You can't: Visit shops just for unnecessary items such as tins of paint

Shoppers are permitted to buy 'non-essential' items as part of their essential shop (PA Images)

EXERCISE

You can: Go for a run, cycle, walk etc. or attend an allotment

Drive to the countryside to walk (where walking time far outweighs driving time)

Stop to rest or to eat while exercising

You can't: Drive long distances for a short walk

Walk a short way to a bench and remain there for a prolonged period of time

One form of exercise a day is permitted (PA Images)

WORK AND TRAVEL

You can: Travel to work if you are a key worker or other essential worker and not able to work from home

As select non-key workers and non-essential workers travel to work if unable to do so from home

Travel to deliver necessities to vulnerable people

You can't: Work in a public place, e.g. a park, if you can work from home

Offer cash-in-hand work by knocking on doors

Travel to work is limited to those for whom it is essential (PA Images)

OTHER

You can: Visit and support a vulnerable person

Move to a a friend's house following an argument

Take your pet to the vet if they require essential treatment

You can't: Visit friends for social reasons, e.g. dinner, drinks

Re-order prescriptions from the vet in person if it could be done over the phone