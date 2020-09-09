What the papers say – September 9
Boris Johnson’s contentious Brexit backtrack and new measures against the coronavirus dominate today’s papers.
The Independent and The Guardian lead on Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis saying the Prime Minister’s planned changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement contravene international law.
The i carries the same theme under a headline of “Britannia waives the rules”.
The Daily Express, The Times and The Daily Telegraph focus on the latest moves to control the coronavirus.
The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Metro have some fun with their leads on the new limits on the size of social gatherings, with headlines of “Britain’s hit for six”, “Six therapy” and “Safe Six”.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times says JPMorgan staff are under investigation over whether rules were broken in making Covid crisis bail-out loans.
And the Daily Star leads with a story about a shortage of Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.