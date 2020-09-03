What the papers say – September 3
The front pages carry calls for an explanation from Moscow after Germany concluded Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok – the same nerve agent used in Salisbury.
The Kremlin has been accused of poisoning Vladimir Putin’s leading critic, according to the i, The Guardian and The Independent.
The Home Office has been “exposed over failings” after a record number of migrants crossed the Channel on Wednesday, says The Times.
The Financial Times says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have warned of a “tough economic outlook and rising taxes” in the months ahead.
Metro reports Ofqual has blamed the Education Secretary for the “flawed decision” that led to the exams fiasco
Ministers are divided over the Government’s plan to get people back into offices, reports The Daily Telegraph, while the Daily Mail says there has been a “house price boom” as buyers seek a change of space during the pandemic.
The Daily Express says the BBC’s U-turn over music played during the Last Night Of The Proms shows “Britannia Rules”, a line repeated by the Daily Star as it dismisses “bedwetters”.
Gary Lineker shares with the Daily Mirror that a refugee is coming to live with him “at his mansion”.