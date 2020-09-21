What the papers say – September 21
The nation’s front pages are dominated by the looming prospect of a second national lockdown in order to bring England’s rising coronavirus cases back under control.
The Guardian and The Independent lead on a warning from the nation’s chief scientists that the country is at a “critical point” in its fight to avoid a second wave of coronavirus.
The Daily Mirror and Metro say Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are set to warn Britons to prepare for a “very challenging” winter.
The Daily Telegraph dubs Britain’s current situation the “last chance saloon” to avoid a stricter lockdown – a term echoed by the Daily Express.
And The Times says any new lockdown measures will need to last for six months.
Meanwhile, the i says the Government is “split” on the prospect of a second national lockdown.
And the Daily Mail reports care homes are facing delays of more than two weeks for test results.
Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with a judge blocking US President Donald Trump’s attempt to ban Chinese social media app WeChat.
And the Daily Star says “covidiots” are panic-buying turkeys out of fear of a Christmas shortage.