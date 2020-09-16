What the papers say – September 16
The front pages are dominated by frustration with the lack of availability of testing for Covid-19 across the UK.
The Guardian and The Independent say the Health Secretary has admitted the testing crisis could take weeks to resolve, the i reports rationing of tests “puts parents and teachers at back of queue” and the Daily Star decries the “circus”.
The Daily Mail says Mr Hancock has suffered a “humiliating climbdown” and asks why the Government is “still failing the test”, while Metro reports glitches in the testing scheme “will take weeks to fix”.
The Archbishop of Canterbury warns in The Daily Telegraph that central control of the pandemic response will harm the elderly and the vulnerable.
The Daily Mirror says a man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 12-day-old baby boy was “savaged to death” by a dog at home.
Charities have condemned an NHL proposal to mark on a child’s medical record if their mother has had a single glass of wine in the first week of their pregnancy, according to the The Times.
Multinational conglomerate Hitachi is preparing to abandon plans to build a nuclear power plant in north Wales, which the Financial Times reports will deal a “blow for UK climate goals”.
And the Daily Express says women hit by changes to their state pension age have promised to continue their fight for “true equality”.