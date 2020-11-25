What the papers say – November 25

Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by the Government’s announcement that coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed for the festive period.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and the i all lead with the news that three households will be able to gather together between December 23 and 27.

The Guardian, Metro and Daily Express report the household Christmas bubbles will not be required to follow any physical social distancing requirements.

However, The Times says health experts have warned the relaxation of rules will “cost lives”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the announcement.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror juxtapose the Christmas development with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s looming “New Deal-style” economic package to help get Britons back to work.

The Financial Times reports the £4.3 billion plan will aim to “shield jobs and livelihoods” from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

And elsewhere, The Independent leads with the equalities watchdog’s findings from the Windrush scandal.

