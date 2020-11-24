What the papers say – November 24

By The Newsroom
1:30am, Tue 24 Nov 2020
The coronavirus continues to make headlines, with the new tiered plan dominating the papers along with details of the latest Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

The Times suggests that restrictions could start to wind down in Easter after reports the Oxford vaccine was “highly effective”.

The Daily Telegraph features a quote from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said it was the season “to be jolly careful” as he announced new restrictions starting in December, a line which also leads Metro and the Daily Express.

While The Guardian says the world is a step closer to normality after the success of the Oxford vaccine trials, with the Financial Times reporting they add to the “armoury” in the battle against Covid.

The i reports the new tier rules will finish in spring as Downing Street warned of “cold, hard months ahead”. The Independent carries a similar line, quoting Mr Johnson as saying an “escape route” was in sight.

The Daily Mirror says the vaccine brings a “fresh hope”, while the Daily Mail says the Oxford jab could be rolled out “in weeks”.

The Sun claims that contestants on I’m A Celebrity get a “secret run-through” of trials.

And the Daily Star reports on developments in the case of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond.

