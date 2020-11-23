What the papers say – November 23

Christmas is splashed across the front pages after the Cabinet Office said multiple households will be able to bubble up in late December ahead of a statement from Boris Johnson on new Covid measures.

The Times reports that non-essential retail will be allowed to reopen after the current lockdown eases on December 2, which will allow people to do their Christmas shopping even in areas with high infection rates.

The i reports on families being able to meet up for Christmas after proposals between the devolved nations were agreed, with a similar story leading Metro.

The Daily Mirror says that Christmas has got the “go ahead”, adding mass testing in care homes will allow a window for meet-ups, while the Daily Express reports “Christmas is saved!”

The Daily Telegraph writes that contacts of those testing positive for Covid-19 will not be required to self-isolate and instead will be made to undergo daily testing.

While The Guardian says the testing is being brought in by the Prime Minister to “head off” a revolt from inside his own party.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spending review leads the Financial Times, with the paper reporting public spending will be increased for schools and the police in a “last hurrah before taxes rise”.

The Independent writes that more than a million operations have been delayed due to a shortage of anaesthetists in the NHS.

An investigation into “a shocking waste of billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money” leads the Daily Mail, with the paper reporting cash has been spent on “luxury travel, lavish bonuses and fine dining”.

The Sun quotes actress Jacqueline Jossa, who says therapy helped save her marriage to Dan Osborne.

And the Daily Star writes about the love life of I’m A Celebrity contestant Beverley Callard.