What the papers say – May 3

A range of stories on the coronavirus pandemic lead the Sunday papers as an end to the strictest lockdown measures comes closer.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the proposed return of primary schools in June and carries a picture of the Prime Minister’s new baby Wilfred with partner Carrie Symonds.

The Sunday Times features calls for healthy people aged over 70 to be “set free” amid suggestions a “lockdown” of older people could be discriminatory.

The Observer leads with a poll of Britons and their views on easing the lockdown, with only one in five wanting restrictions lifted.

European leaders are pledging to raise billions of pounds to help find a vaccine and treatments for Covid-19, according to The Independent.

The Mail on Sunday carries a picture of the PM’s newborn, nodding to the baby’s mane with the caption “son and hair”.

The Sunday Express leads with Mr Johnson’s plan to get Britain back to normal after Covid-19.

The Sunday Mirror reports on calls for “brave frontline heroes” to be given cash bonuses as a thank you for risking their lives.

The Sunday People leads on a “catastrophic care home scandal” which has come about with coronavirus.