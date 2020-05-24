What the papers say – May 24
Responses to the allegations that Boris Johnson’s closest aide breached lockdown restrictions to travel 260 miles to visit his parents dominates Sunday’s papers.
The Prime Minister has refused to throw Dominic Cummings “to the dogs”, reports The Sunday Times, while The Sunday Telegaph and The Observer say Mr Cummings faces “fresh” claims of breaching lockdown.
The Sunday Mirror leads on Mr Cummings’s alleged breaches, saying there are “calls for aide to be sacked”.
Sunday People wonders whether it is “Cummings or goings?” when it comes to the aide’s future on Downing Street.
“It’s not like he was visiting a lover”, The Mail on Sunday cites as the PM’s defence of Mr Cummings.
The focus on Downing Street shifts in the Sunday Express, which reports the PM has “unveiled a series of crucial moves” to start restoring some normality to the UK.
And a Premier League footballer “has been accused of taking part in a gang rape” at a party held during lockdown, according to the Daily Star Sunday.