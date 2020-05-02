What the papers say – May 2

The plight of Britain’s poorer areas in the coronavirus crisis and moves to ease lockdown measures are among the main topics on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror and The Independent say people living in poorer parts of Britain are twice as likely to die of Covid-19 as those in the richest places, a situation The Guardian calls the “UK’s corona divide”.

The Sun reports on Boris Johnson’s goal to have Britain back at work from May 26, and Premier League’s possible June 12 return.

The i leads on the key factors which would lead to the end of the UK’s lockdown.

These could include the relaxation of the two-metre distancing guideline, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times says offices in the UK are set to stay shut “for months”, while The Times leads on a possible “fever test for commuters”.

The Daily Mail reports on a fund set up for the purchase of personal protection equipment.

The Daily Express leads on Health Secretary Matt Hancock reaching his target by hitting 122,000 coronavirus tests in one day.