What the papers say – May 17

A revolt over the easing of lockdown measures and movements towards a coronavirus vaccine are among the main topics in the Sunday papers.

The Observer reports on a revolt over Boris Johnson’s plans for lockdown easing, with unions vowing to resist moves for schools to reopen on June 1, and civic leaders complaining about a lack of consultation.

The Mail on Sunday says there has been an escalation in the battle in which “left wing unions” are trying to stop schools from reopening.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on hopes for a “breakthrough” Covid-19 treatment using blood-thinning drugs.

And the Sunday Express says Britain is on a “fast-track” to recovery from the pandemic, citing plans for the country’s planned vaccine production plant.

The Sunday Times carries a report on Britain’s “super-rich” who have lost billions of pounds due to the coronavirus.

While The Independent says Tory MPs are calling for Mr Johnson to soften his new immigration rules owing to the “vital role” played by low-paid migrant workers during the coronavirus crisis.

A care home has had to close after being used as a “dumping ground” for coronavirus patients, according to the Sunday People.

The Sunday Mirror leads on a baby who died from a “rare Covid-linked disease”.