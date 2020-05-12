What the papers say – May 12

Words from the Prime Minister on the future easing of coronavirus restrictions lead many of Tuesday’s papers, with details of the new rules being put into place this week.

The Times reports people will be able to play sport with a friend or family member for the first time since restrictions were put in place, adding Boris Johnson said rules could vary by region.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Johnson’s calls for the public to “use good, solid British common sense” when it comes to interpreting new lockdown rules.

While The Guardian‘s headline suggests Mr Johnson is “providing no clear direction” on the country’s way out of Covid-19 restrictions, quoting Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Financial Times suggests Mr Johnson is “under attack” with fears over “blue collar” workers returning to employment.

Metro carries a headline suggesting there is confusion about the new rules, with the paper pointing to “farcical loopholes”.

The i carries a summary of the key points on its front page.

Related videos

And The Independent leads on “the new face of a nation”, referring to advice that people should wear masks when on public transport and in shops.

The Sun carries details of the PM’s “Covid roadmap”, reporting grandparents can hug their grandchildren from June 1.

While the Daily Mirror leads on calls that workers should be protected as lockdown is eased.

The Daily Mail reports on families being able to meet each other again as rules change.

The Daily Express leads on Mr Johnson’s “blueprint to get Britain moving”.