What the papers say – May 1

Boris Johnson’s comments that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over leads the nation’s Friday papers.

The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with the PM saying that the UK is “past the peak” of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The story also dominates the front page of The Guardian and The Sun, alongside Victoria Beckham reversing her decision to furlough 30 staff at her fashion label.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro lead with the PM’s pledge to reveal next week a “road map” for easing the nation out of lockdown.

The public will be required to continue to wear masks as lockdown restrictions ease, according to the i.

The Independent says a senior NHS chief has warned that the virus “will spread again” from the nation’s care homes.

The Daily Mail leads with the success of the paper’s campaign to donate £1 million of personal protection equipment to health workers in care homes.

Stocks in the US are on the verge of their best month since 1987, according to the Financial Times.

