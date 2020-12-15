What the papers say – December 15
The ominous emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus dominates Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday.
The Guardian says “millions more” people are facing tier 3 restrictions in Britain due to the appearance of the new strain.
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and the Daily Mirror also splash on the new development in the battle against Covid-19.
The Times also says the new strain is “feared to be driving up virus cases”, alongside a report on social media companies facing large fines if they do not do more to protect children.
And Metro leads with London being put into tier 3 due to what it calls “mutant Covid”.
The i says the Prime Minister is being “urged to rethink Christmas bubbles” amid the renewed virus threat, which The Independent says has put family celebrations of Christmas at risk.
And the Daily Mail also asks if Christmas is in jeopardy due to the latest twist in the Covid saga, while publishing more developments in their investigation into the Duke of York.
Businesses have been thrown into despair by the stricter tier 3 restrictions placed on London and the south-east, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star dresses up Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson as clowns, highlighting how the closure of schools contradicts their earlier assurances about the virus.