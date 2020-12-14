What the papers say – December 14

The nation’s papers have struck mostly optimistic tones over hopes of a Brexit deal through the latest extension of trade talks between the EU and the UK.

The Times leads with an upbeat theme, saying the talks have been extended “amid signs of progress” that a deal can be struck.

The Daily Express treads a similar line, saying there is hope the EU has “finally got the message” and is showing a greater appreciation of the UK’s demands that its sovereignty be respected.

And The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say hopes of a deal have increased as it predicts the talks could go right up to the deadline of New Year’s Eve.

The Independent, however, says the Brexit talks will “go to the wire” and repeats Boris Johnson’s warning a no-deal exit was still the most likely outcome.

The Financial Times highlights that both sides are still “split on key issues” over the talks, which also lead the i and Metro.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports on the “final push” for trade talks in a bid to avoid what it says would be a “no-deal disaster”, while also reporting on singer Linda Nolan’s cancer battle.

The Daily Mail leads on a new “bombshell” about the Duke of York, reporting that contrary to his earlier assertions Prince Andrew did in fact stay in the New York mansion of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sun splashes with a story claiming Princess Beatrice flouted Covid guidelines on a night out in London.

And the Daily Star leads on TV personality Piers Morgan outing himself as a “Covidiot” for going without a mask in a taxi.