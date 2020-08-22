What the papers say – August 23
Ongoing debate about schools welcoming students again and the arrest of Harry Maguire feature on Sunday’s front pages.
The Observer reports on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warning Boris Johnson his “chaos” surrounding the exams saga has put the Prime Minister’s hope for an early September reopening of schools at risk.
But The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Johnson’s insistence that failing to reopen schools on his envisaged timeline is not an option.
The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Express echo that theme, reporting expert opinion that the threat to schoolchildren from Covid-19 is minimal.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People splash on footballer Harry Maguire’s run-in with the law in Greece, with both reporting the Manchester United and England star can pay £90,000 to avoid jail.
The Independent carries an exclusive report about the full impact of the coronavirus on care homes.
The Sunday Times leads on fears there is a serial killer at large following the deaths of two elderly couples.
And the Daily Star Sunday has an I’m A Celebrity story involving claims about a ghost.