What the papers say – August 18
Reaction to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s major U-turn over GCSE and A-level grades in England leads the nation’s papers.
The Financial Times reports pupils’ results have been restored to grades predicted by their teachers, a move The Independent quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describing as a “screeching U-turn”.
The i and The Guardian describe the move as a “humiliating climbdown” as Metro says the policy shift is due to “pupil power”.
Mr Williamson has “blamed the exam regulator” Ofqual for the “results chaos”, reports The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Express says the result is a “victory for common sense”, though The Times warns there will be a “scramble for university places” for tens of thousands of students “still facing doubt over their futures”.
“University admissions were plunged into chaos” by the policy shift, according to the Daily Mail, which says the episode represents “another fine mess” from the Government.
Sir Keir appears again, this time on the front of the Daily Mirror where he says “this is no way to run a country”.
And the Daily Star asks Boris Johnson to “sack the clown” in reference to Mr Williamson, saying the Education Secretary had “caused untold worry to a generation of schoolkids” with his “utter incompetence”.