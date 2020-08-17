What the papers say – August 17
Monday’s front pages are led by growing criticism of how the situation around exam results has been handled, with calls for the Prime Minister to intervene.
The Guardian and The Times report Labour and the Tories have pressured Boris Johnson to “get a grip” on the nation’s “exams fiasco”.
The Daily Mail and The Independent lead with calls for GCSE results to be delayed amid the worsening situation.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and exam regulator Ofqual are divided on whether or not to ditch the controversial algorithm used to calculate this year’s A-level and GCSE results.
Metro leads with the student protests that took place outside Downing Street on Sunday, while the i says Ofqual could face a judicial review over the “grading fiasco”.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports senior Brexiteers have warned the PM’s negotiators they must “face down the EU” or risk leaving the UK “shackled to Brussels”.
The Daily Mirror leads with two bodies being found in the search for two brothers who went missing at sea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire.
The Government is looking at bail-out loans for debt-laden private equity-owned companies in a bid to keep the British high street afloat, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star says Britain is set to be “battered” this week by wild weather from tropical storm Kyle.