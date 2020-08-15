What the papers say – August 15
The continued fallout over A-level results and quarantine measures are among the stories being covered in Saturday’s papers.
The Times leads with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson saying schools in England will be able to appeal against exam grades free of charge as he aims to prevent a “shocking injustice”.
The Daily Telegraph also covers exam appeals, but its main story looks at the “quarantine roulette” with the Government advised to test people returning from so-called “red list” countries.
The Guardian leads with an “exodus” from France as quarantine measures come into force from 4am on Saturday.
While the Financial Times Weekend says the measures have led to a boost in the staycation market.
The i also leads on tourists “fleeing” the continent, the Daily Mirror calls it a “French farce” and the Daily Mail warns pupils may miss school if they are subject to quarantine restrictions.
The Independent says the results of an inquiry into the deaths of healthcare workers will be kept secret.
The Daily Express says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged the Government is going “all out” to find a vaccine.
And the Daily Star reports the house hosting the new series of Great British Bake Off is haunted.