What the papers say – April 30

The UK’s Covid-19 death toll, problems with testing, and the prognosis for the easing of lockdown measures are among a wide array of topics on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror says Britain’s death toll is set to be the highest in Europe, a situation it calls “a national tragedy”.

The Independent splashes on the fact the UK now has the world’s third-worst death toll.

The Guardian says hospital chiefs have “condemned” failures in the Government’s coronavirus testing strategy.

New dad Boris Johnson says it is too early for a major easing of lockdown restrictions, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Times says there is new hope for a successful treatment for Covid-19.

The Sun merges the PM’s baby news with Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday.

The Daily Express strikes an upbeat tone, relaying Capt Moore’s birthday message of, “Together we will beat this enemy”.

The i says care homes are “the new front line” in the battle against the pandemic.

Ministers have drawn up a blueprint for the reopening of Britain’s economy, according to the Financial Times.