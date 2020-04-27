What the papers say – April 28

The delicate process of easing lockdown restrictions dominates the front pages on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Boris Johnson’s return to work, quoting the PM saying it is time “to fire up the engines” with a gradual easing of the lockdown.

The Sun depicts it as “Turning the tide”, while The Times heralds the “second phase” of the battle.

The Guardian says the Government is speaking with trades unions and business leaders amid fears people will be too fearful to return to work as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The i also focuses on lockdown talks, while the Financial Times leads with Rishi Sunak’s pledge to shield the economy from a surge in jobelessness.

Hospitals are about to restart treatments for non-urgent conditions such as cancer and heart disease, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mirror urges Britons to be patient amid talk of easing the lockdown, with a headline of “Not much longer”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads on doctors’ “desperation” over short supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Daily Express carries a tribute to NHS workers who have died from Covid-19.

And Metro reports on the £60,000 payments promised to their families by the Government.