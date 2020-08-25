What are the rules on face coverings in UK schools?

The Government is under increasing pressure to review the use of masks in England’s schools, while older pupils in Scotland will be required to wear face coverings in between lessons from next week.

The PA news agency looks at the policy on face coverings in schools across the UK.

– What measures have been confirmed in Scotland?

Face coverings should be worn by staff and pupils when moving around secondary schools in Scotland from August 31, according to Holyrood’s Education Secretary.

John Swinney said that the rule will apply on school transport for primary school pupils aged five and above, and all those at secondary school in communal areas, but not in classrooms.

– Is this different to England, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Yes. Current guidance for England says that, based on the evidence available, Public Health England (PHE) does not recommend the wearing of face coverings in schools.

Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething said a decision on schoolchildren wearing face coverings will be made on Wednesday, but current guidance says masks are not being recommended.

In Northern Ireland, face coverings are not mandatory for routine use by pupils, Stormont’s Department of Education has said.

– Why are they not currently recommended by Westminster?

Guidance issued by the Department for Education (DfE) says that face coverings are not required in schools, as pupils and staff are mixing in consistent groups, known as “bubbles”.

It adds that misuse may inadvertently increase the risk of transmission, while it could also have a negative effect on communication.

– What has the Prime Minister said about it?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that “schools are safe”, but hinted towards a change of guidance for England’s schools.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson told reporters that the Government will “look at the changing medical evidence as we go on”, adding: “If we need to change the advice then of course we will.”