What are the new restrictions for Scotland and where is affected?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced “difficult but important temporary measures” aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus across Scotland.

The First Minister warned that without taking action, the country risks “returning to the peak level of infection by the end of the month”.

– What are the main restrictions across Scotland?

From 6pm this Friday pubs and restaurants will only be able to open indoor spaces between 6am and 6pm and will be barred from serving alcohol there – though they can sell drinks outside until 10pm.

Takeaways can continue and evening meals may be served in hotels or other accommodation – but for residents only and with no alcohol served.

Pre-planned weddings and funerals may continue with alcohol and the current 20-person limit while the maximum of six people from two households can continue to meet outside or in hospitality.

Shops are also being asked to return to two metres physical distancing and reintroduce measures from earlier in the pandemic such as one-way systems.

– But there are different restrictions in other parts of the country?

Across the central belt, again from Friday, all licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-day period.

Takeaways including from pubs and restaurants can however continue.

Cafes which do not have an alcohol licence will also be able to remain open between 6am and 6pm.

– Which areas in the central belt are affected?

The central belt restriction covers the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and the Forth Valley health board areas.

Wednesday’s figures indicated 1,054 new cases in Scotland with 410 of those in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 195 in Lanarkshire, 190 in Lothian, 63 in Ayrshire and Arran, and 36 in Forth Valley.

– What other restrictions are in place for those five areas?

Ms Sturgeon also announced that from Saturday contact sports for adults aged 18 and above are being suspended for the next two weeks, apart from for professional sports.

Indoor group exercise activities are no longer allowed, though gyms can remain open for individual exercise.

Snooker and pool halls, indoor bowling, casinos and bingo halls are to close with no outdoor live events allowed in these five areas.