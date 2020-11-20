What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

A second round of lockdown restrictions has now been in place in the UK for several weeks.

Different rules remain in place in each of the four nations.

This is the current picture in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

– England

A second national lockdown has been in place since November 5 and is due to end on December 2, with a return to a tiered system planned.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will remain closed until December 2, and people must stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave, but schools, colleges and nurseries have remained open.

People are allowed outside to exercise and socialise in public outdoor spaces with their household or one other person, but not indoors or in private gardens, and are able to travel to work if they cannot work from home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there are “promising signs” that the measures were working but warned that the Christmas period “undoubtedly will be different this year”.

– Wales

The 17-day “firebreak” lockdown in Wales ended on November 9 and First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that the restrictions had succeeded in bringing down national coronavirus rates.

The lockdown began on October 23 and was criticised by UK ministers, but Mr Drakeford said that after 10 consecutive days of decreasing numbers the evidence was “now good enough to say that the firebreak period did succeed”.

He told a press conference that the measures put in place by the Welsh Government following the firebreak would not be changed in the next two weeks as there was “no room for a further relaxation”.

– Scotland

The toughest coronavirus restrictions in Scotland will be imposed on 11 council areas as of 6pm on Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that moving parts of west and central Scotland from Level 3 to Level 4 for three weeks was “unpalatable but necessary” as infections remained “stubbornly and worryingly high”.

The restrictions mean that non-essential shops, hospitality, gyms and beauty salons will be among the businesses forced to close in these areas until December 11.

The areas moving to Level 4 are Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Measures in Midlothian and East Lothian will have their Covid-19 restrictions eased as they move from Level 3 to Level 2 while the remaining 19 council areas will not change.

A ban on people in Level 3 and Level 4 areas travelling outside of their council boundaries for non-essential purposes will come into law and the use of public transport is not permitted unless essential.

Places of worship and schools will remain open with enhanced protective measures and takeaway service can continue.

Indoor sports facilities and all leisure and entertainment venues will close.

– Northern Ireland

Many businesses across Northern Ireland reopened on Friday morning, following limited circuit-breaker lockdown, but will be forced to close again in a week’s time.

It was announced on Thursday night that non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants will have to close again for two weeks from November 27 to help curb the spread of the virus.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the decision was “difficult but right”.