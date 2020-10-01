What are the latest changes to the UK’s quarantine travel list?

Turkey, Poland and three Caribbean islands have been removed from the list of safe countries people can travel to without going into quarantine when they return to the UK, following fears they could be experiencing a second wave of Covid-19.

The move, announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday, means people travelling from the two countries or the islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will have to isolate for two weeks if they return to the UK after 4am on Saturday October 3.

Here is what that will mean for holidaymakers:

– When will I have to self-isolate?

The new measures come into force from 4am on Saturday October 3 meaning that travellers returning to the UK from any of those destinations have around 36 hours to return and avoid going into quarantine.

Anyone returning after that date will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It applies to people returning to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

– What is the rate of coronavirus infection in these countries?

The seven-day rate of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Poland is now at 25.9, increasing from 15.6 in the previous week.

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba reported 142.4 new cases per 100,000, unchanged from 142.4 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s rate has dropped to 12.9 cases, down from 14.2 in the week prior – but there are fears these figures are under reported and the true spread of infection is much higher, putting holidaymakers at greater risk.

– I’ve got a holiday booked to a country on the list, what should I do?

The FCO advises British nationals against “all but essential travel” to the countries on the quarantine list.

Those who still decide to travel after the quarantine is in force will have to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

What happens if I do not quarantine after returning from one of these countries?

Punishments for people caught not self-isolating after returning from a country not on the travel corridor list will increase from Friday.

Penalties will start at £1,000 and can rise to £10,000 for repeat offenders.