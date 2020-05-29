Whale measuring 40ft long washes up on Essex beach

A dead whale at Clacton-on-Sea (Essex Police/PA)
By The Newsroom
10:19am, Fri 29 May 2020
A 40ft-long whale has washed up on the beach at Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, with police advising people to keep away.

The giant marine mammal, which has died, was swept to shore on Friday.

Essex Police said it is working with other organisations to plan how to remove it.

The force wrote in a Facebook post: “Sadly a 40ft whale has been washed up on Clacton this morning.

“We are currently in attendance with other organisations and discussions are under way on how to remove her.

“The area is cordoned off and the public are advised to stay away. #SocialDistancing #StayAlert”

