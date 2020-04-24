Footage of Londoners gathered on Westminster Bridge to applaud NHS workers and carers last night has caused outrage due to the brreach of social distancing rules.

Every Thursday at 8pm the nation is showing its support for ‘Clap for Carers’ for those workers, but once again, the bridge was the scene of large crowds gathered closely together.

MP Lucy Allan said: “How did this happen again? You can’t comfort your loved one on their death bed, but it’s fine to go Westminster Bridge and party on a Thursday.”

And social media users are furious as one wrote: “Are they stupid honestly.”

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said: “These idiots on Westminster bridge !! You are risking lives !!! Have a word @BorisJohnson."

