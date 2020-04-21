The Government is 'throwing everything' at developing a coronavirus vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said as he announced that human trials led by the University of Oxford will begin this Thursday.

Mr Hancock, who is under fire over his 100,000-per-day testing target and a lack of protective equipment for health and care staff, said it was clear that the 'best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine'.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, Mr Hancock praised the 'rapid progress' being made into vaccines by scientists at Oxford and Imperial College London.

Oxford, where the team is being led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, has said it hopes to have at least a million doses of its vaccine ready in September, while Imperial hopes to start clinical trials in June.

Mr Hancock said the UK is at the 'front of the global effort' to find a vaccine that is effective against coronavirus.

“We have put more money than any other country into a global search for a vaccine and, for all the efforts around the world, two of the leading vaccine developments are taking place here at home – at Oxford and Imperial,” he said.

“Both of these promising projects are making rapid progress and I’ve told the scientists leading them we will do everything in our power to support.”

Mr Hancock pledged a further £22.5 million to Imperial, while Oxford will be granted £20 million to fund its clinical trials.

Mr Hancock said the process of finding a vaccine would involve 'trial and error' but he has told UK scientists he would 'back them to the hilt and give them every resource they need' to succeed.

“After all, the upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I am throwing everything at it,” he said.

Professor Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford University vaccine group, said that the trials are 'just the start' with the vaccine needing to be deemed safe and effective, while production is massively scaled up.

“That work is going on behind the scenes to try to get to that point and it’s certainly possible to be in the millions of doses in the autumn,” he told Channel 4 News.

On the issue of Covid-19 testing, Mr Hancock said it was 'terrific' that capacity was increasing across the UK, saying it was further ahead than the planned trajectory.

This is despite the fact less than half of the available coronavirus testing capacity has been used, with just 19,316 tests conducted in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday against capacity for 39,250.

Mr Hancock said testing of NHS staff who are not showing coronavirus symptoms will play a part in reaching the Government’s 100,000 target.