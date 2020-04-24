The Wedding of the future? Indian couple marry via Zoom while in lockdown and watched by 15,000

A couple in India have found a way to marry one another despite being in separate places during the country's lockdown.

India has been carrying out strict social distancing measures since last month in a bid to control the virus, with 23,502 confirmed cases and 722 deaths.

Despite the difficulties, Sushen and Keerti cancelled their resort wedding and went ahead with their ceremony using the communications technology Zoom.

A total of 100 people joined the chatroom for the wedding, while it was also streamed on Facebook and received an audience of more than 15,000 people.