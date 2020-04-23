Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has said the airline won't return to flying if the Government forces planes to leave middle seats free after lockdown.

The low-budget airline is expected to resume 80 per cent of its schedule in September but only if flights in Europe start again from early July.

However, they will only resume flying if they are allowed to fill the planes to capacity or if ‘the Government pays for the middle seat’.

The carrier's business model relies on flying as frequently as possible, stripping out the costs and with an extremely high ‘load factor’, ie, as many passengers as possible.

He told the Financial Times: "We can’t make money on 66 per cent load factors.

"Even if you do that, the middle seat doesn’t deliver any social distancing, so it’s kind of an idiotic idea that doesn’t achieve anything anyway."

Instead he backs the introductory of compulsory temperature checks and face masks for passengers and staff for when flights restart.

