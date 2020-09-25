LA Lakers star LeBron James has vowed to continue fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor.

James was speaking after a Kentucky grand jury indicted a single police officer for wanton endangerment, but brought no action against any officers for shooting the 26 year-old in March.

James helped his side to victory against Denver

And the announcement has led to several days of protests within the Louisville community

James, who had ‘We want justice’ written next to Taylor’s name on one of his shoes, said: "Emotions were very high. We have a team-mate, Rajon (Rondo), who is from Louisville. As heavy as it has been on us, it's even heavier on him because that is his hometown.

"I don't want to get into the case or things of that nature but I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna who has no say-so in what is going on right now. We want justice no matter how long it takes for her family and community.

"I have a daughter of mine back home, and a wife, my mom and so many predominant black women in my life. To think about if they were not here the next day, to think if they were gunned down, is something I would never be able to forgive myself or the people who did it.

"It is so unjust what is going on. It is a tragedy. You just hope for better days. Spread love, not hate, that is what it all boils down to."