Boris Johnson has announced that the UK is now past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the virus is on the downward slope but urged the public to ‘keep going’ with lockdown to avoid the possibility of a fresh outbreak.

Speaking at his first No 10 coronavirus press conference since he was taken ill and recovered from the virus, the Prime Minister praised the public for their contribution in making sure the country avoided an ‘uncontrollable and catastrophic’ epidemic.

“Your effort and your sacrifice is working and has been proved to work,” he said.

But on the subject of exiting lockdown, he made it clear there was a long way to go, but specific plans would be published next week.

He did warn, however, that a renewed surge in the disease would be worse than the ongoing devastating impact on the economy.

He said a lot of work was being carried out on the ‘exit strategy’ and while ‘a menu of options’ would be outlined for relaxing restrictions, there would not be a specific timetable as that would continue to depend on the ‘science’.

