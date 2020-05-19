Waterstones plan to put books touched by customers under 72-hour quarantine when stores reopen
Waterstones is planning to put any books touched by customers into quarantine once stores reopen.
The company will ask customers to place any books they have touched into a trolley, which will then be wheeled away into storage for three days before they are returned to the shelves.
The book retailer has been told the coronavirus cannot survive for long on paper, but in a precautionary measure the company will quarantine the books in order to give them time to ‘self heal’, chief executive James Daunt told the Guardian.
Other measures put in place in stores will include perspex screens in front of tills, a one-way system and a limit on the number of customers allowed in at once.
Waterstones has seen online sales rise more than 300% during lockdown after stores closed at the end of March due to the pandemic.